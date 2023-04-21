From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has recalled about six million of tablet from two batches of Norvasc that was supplied by a US-based pharmaceutical company, Viatris Inc, with batch number FR3135 & FT2343, and active pharmaceutical ingredient, Amlodipine besylate.

Amlodipine, sold under the brand name Norvasc among others, is a calcium channel blocker medication used to treat high blood pressure and coronary artery disease.It is taken by mouth.

Amlodipine along with other calcium channel blockers are considered the first choice in the pharmacological management of Raynaud’s phenomenon.

NAFDAC also made reference to similar measures taken by Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on same product, meant to protect the health of its citizens.

Edo State government, recently issued public health alert to its citizens reminding of the warning from NAFDAC, and also asking pharmaceutical stores in the state to present any of the product in their store for destruction.

Content of the public health alert released by NAFDAC indicated that there was a discovery of iron wires in samples taken from the shipment, while claims from Taiwan Norvasc users noted that the tablets when cut into halves contain iron wire.

NAFDAC, however, asked all persons, pharmaceutical outlets and health facilities who may have any of the batches of Norvasc® 5 mg tablets in stock to immediately dispose them using the appropriate channels.

Media consultant to NAFDAC, Sayo Akintola, confirmed that the public health alert was issued by NAFDAC on March 28 to keep the public aware of the substandard product and keep away from it.