The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has alerted the public of a batch of unwholesome Sprite 50cl drink circulating in Nigeria.

NAFDAC said the contaminated drinks have the batch number AZ6 22:32, manufacturing date of April 18, 2023, and an expiry date of April 4, 2024.

It said the product was discovered following a consumer complaint received and investigated by the post-marketing surveillance unit of the agency.The agency said over five crates of the batch of Sprite 50cl bottles were discovered to be contaminated with particles.

The affected batch of the unwholesome product, according to the agency, has been sampled for laboratory analysis and has directed all zonal directors and state coordinators to carry out surveillance and mop up the implicated batch of the unwholesome product.

“Similarly, a comprehensive current Good Manufacturing Practice Inspection of the manufacturing site is to be carried out by the agency, this is to find the route cause of the contamination and ensure compliance to marketing authorisation.”

The agency further stated that the company, (Nigerian Bottling Company Limited, Abuja plant) has been directed to recall the implicated batch of the unwholesome product and report to the agency for effective monitoring.

“NAFDAC implores distributors, retailers, and consumers to exercise caution and vigilance to avoid the consumption, sale, or distribution of the unwholesome product. The products’ authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked.

“Anyone in possession of the above-mentioned batch of Sprite 50cl glass bottles is advised to submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office. If you, or someone you know, have consumed this product or suffered any adverse reaction/event after consumption, you are advised to seek immediate medical advice from a qualified healthcare professional,” it stated.