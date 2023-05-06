From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Officers of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have been urged to hold firm the discipline of the Force and not let the country down.

The appeal was made by Air Voice Marshall Dauda Prayero (rtd) on behalf of his colleagues, as 15 retired officers of the NAF were flown out of the Service after meritorious service to the nation, on Friday.

The flying out ceremony which took place at the Ground Training Command (GTC), Enugu, had five Air Vice Marshalls of the Regular Combatant Course 37/38 (all pilots) and 10 Air Commodores of the Direct Regular Course 10, bared farewell from the NAF.

The retired officers who were flown out in a NAF Lockheed C-130 Hercules plane after

a ceremonial parade in their honour and colourful aerial display of NAF’s fighter jets as well as other exhibitions that added glamour to the ceremony.

Prayero had in a valedictory speech on behalf of his colleagues, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshall Oladayo Amao, for repositioning NAF to meet contemporary challenges.

Prayero, specifically commended the CAS for motivating NAF personnel with his clear cut vision in achieving resounding operational and tactical successes, saying, “Sir, you will end well, Amen.”

Reminiscent with nostalgia, how their journey started some decades ago, and

the difficult times and challenging moments during their service years when some of their course mates left unceremoniously, while some paid the supreme price in the defence of “our father land,” he prayed for their souls to rest in peace.

Prayero said, “The journey so far has been quite eventful and the experience over the years cannot be quantified. Just like any life endeavor, there are pleasant times and memories, but at the end of it all, we can proudly say we thank God all is well that ends well.

“We thank God Almighty that it ended well for us today. To get here, it took sacrifices and hard work as well as the grace of God.

“No one will get to this height without the support of his colleagues, officers and men as well as family around one. I thank my colleagues and you all for supporting us.”

He thanked their spouses for their prayers and for always keeping the home front safe and peaceful.

“To all our colleagues still serving, i would like to assure you that we will not let you down even in retirement as we shall continue to deploy our skills, expertise and experience to better the course of the Nigerian Air Force and the nation at large. As we take a bow out of the service, we wish you well and may you always walk away from your landings.”