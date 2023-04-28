From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force(NAF), has concluded plans to celebrate its 59, year anniversary celebrations in the country.

The NAF Day Celebration 2023, schedule for May 4-7, will take place at the NAF Base, Emene, Enugu State.

At a media briefing on activities lined up to mark the celebrations, the Chairman Organizing Committee, Air Commodore Chukwuedo Illoh, said the theme of the anniversary celebrations is “Doctrinal Imperative for Successful Nigerian Air Force Operations”.

He listed activities lined up for the celebrations to include; include Juma’at prayers and Interdenominational Church Service, medical outreaches to host communities across the country, humanitarian support activities by members of the Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA) to some selected communities in the country, a mini–Golf Kitty in Enugu, Flying-out Parade Ceremony in honour of senior officers of air rank who recently retired from the Service and a Gala Night and award of prizes ceremony.

He also said that for the first time, this year’s anniversary will feature a Doctrine Penetration Competition among the 6 Commands of the NAF including Headquarters NAF.

Air Commodore Illog, while noting that the NAF, has grown over the years into a formidable and respected force within the African continent and beyond, said in Pursuant to its mandate of securing the territorial integrity of the nation through the application of air power, the NAF, is determined to ensure a peaceful and progressive country which guarantees that citizens are provided with the necessary conditions for the pursuit of their daily lives.

He said “It is pertinent to note that the NAF has also made appreciable progress and significant contributions in the areas of internal security, humanitarian assistance and peace-keeping operations as well as in the restoration and sustenance of democracy on the African continent.

“It is only rational therefore, to celebrate its existence as well as the laudable achievements recorded over the years”.

“The Theme of this 59th Anniversary Celebration, is “Doctrinal Imperative for Successful Nigerian Air Force Operations”. This theme principally speaks to one of the most prominent key drivers of the Chief of the Air Staff’s Vision in which he emphasized a service-wide focus on doctrinal development and application of air power in joint military operations. As you may be aware, the NAF is a highly technical Service with the fundamental mission of ‘ensuring the integrity of the airspace by gaining and maintaining control of the air while retaining a credible capacity to fulfil other air power tasks demanded by national defence and security imperatives’.

“To this end, this year’s theme is aimed at emphasizing and promoting air mindedness among NAF personnel and ensuring a common frame of reference on the most effective approach to air power employment especially in joint military operations at this critical stage in our Nation’s history”.

He commended the media for the excellent and cordial relationship with the NAF over the years, as stakeholders in our collective drive at addressing the security challenges facing our beloved country.

“This is not only rewarding for the NAF but the entire Nation as it enables us to unify and strengthen our common bonds as well as to harness our diversity to fight the common enemy.

Sent from my iPhone X