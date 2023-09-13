From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said its air component of Operation Hadin Kai has bombarded another stronghold of terrorists at Suwa in Kala Balge Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State.

NAF Director, Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Gabkwet, who made the disclosure, said the air raid was carried out following intelligence that the terrorists were massing up within the area, with likely plans to attack troops on patrol along major routes to Bama and Mafa LGA.

He said further intelligence also revealed that the same group of terrorists had perfected plans to attack troops stationed around Rann in Kalabalge LGA.

Gabkwet, in a statement, said: “In a bid to further dislodge the remnant of terrorists in the Northeast and clear the region of the remaining terrorists, insurgents and other criminals, an early morning air strike was conducted by the air component of Operation Hadin Kai at Suwa in Kala Balge Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State, on September 11, 2023.

“Suwa was a stronghold of Boko Haram terrorists in the Gezuwa general area, near Sambisa forest, until its dislodgement by the military and other security agencies. Recent intelligence, however, revealed the massing up of terrorists within the area, with plans to attack troops on patrol along major routes to Bama and Mafa LGA. “Further intelligence also revealed that the same group of terrorists had perfected plans to attack troops stationed around Rann in Kalabalge LGA. Accordingly, air strikes were authorised with confirmatory assessments revealing several terrorists neutralised and structures destroyed, thereby degrading their ability to attack friendly forces and innocent law-abiding civilians.

“It has now become evident that the efforts of the entire security agencies operating in the Northeast has, to a large extent, yielded the requisite outcome, though a lot still needs to be done. The need to sustain the momentum is, thus, expedient, just as all the support of all Nigerians to the armed forces and other security agencies is essential as they clear the region of all criminal elements. For the Air Component Commanders in all joint operating theatres, the directive of the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, remains clear and unambiguous: ‘Stop at nothing in going after these criminals and ensure they are brought to justice. The era of treating them with kids’ gloves is long over’.”