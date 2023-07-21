From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The fight against illegal oil bunkering and illegal refineries in the Niger delta has yielded another positive result with the bombardment of an illegal oil refining site situated at Dariama Village, in Rivers State.

The village is located about 20 Kilometers South west of Abonnema and 50 Kilometers South west of Portharcourt, Rivers State.

The bombardment was carried out by intense firepower of the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe following intelligence report.

It was gathered that the illegal site was observed to be active with tanks and reservoirs filled with suspected illegal refined products at the time of the air strike by the NAF fighter jet.

The feat the NAF, says reaffirms the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria towards eradicating the activities of oil thieves and illegal oil bunkerers.