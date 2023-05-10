From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) confirmed on Wednesday that the outbreak of a fire incident at the NAF base, located along Bill Clinton Drive in Abuja.

The fire incident which happened at about 8’ O’clock in the morning was said to have taken place at the Jet A-1 fuel dump located inside the base.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Ayodele Famuyiwa, who made the announcement, commended the timely intervention of the combined team of Fire Services from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Federal Capital, TerritoryAdministration, the Federal Fire Service, and the NAF Fire Service who promptly put out the fire.

Famuyiwa, in a statement, said “A fire incident involving a Jet A-1 fuel dump located on the Nigerian Air Force (NAF)Base, Bill Clinton Drive, Abuja was reported at about 0800 hours today, Wednesday, May 10 May. Though located on NAF Premises, the fuel facility is owned and operated by Messer Geometrics Synergy Services Limited under a ‘Build, Operate and Transfer’ ownership agreement.

The fire, which created an explosion from the fuel tanks, has since been put out by the combined efforts of Fire Services from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, the Federal Capital TerritoryAdministration, the Federal Fire Service, and the NAF Fire Service, It is gratifying to note that no life was lost in the incident. However, an investigation has been instituted to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the fire incident. Furthermore, the NAF wishes to use this medium to appreciate the Federal Road Safety Corps, and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, who were at the scene to offer necessary assistance as may be required.