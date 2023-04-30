From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief of the Air Staff(CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao has again declared the determination and commitment of the Nigerian Air Force(NAF), wipe out terrorists and other criminal groups terrorizing the peace of the country.

Amao, made this known at an Inter-denomination Church service to commemorate the 59th anniversary of the NAF. He said God has continued to shower his grace, mercies and love on the entire NAF and attributed the successes being recorded in the counterterrorism operations and mass surrendering of terrorists to God and the newly acquired platforms to the service by the federal government.

He said in its 59, years of existence the service has witnessed significant growth and transformation hence, the need to thank God for his benevolence.

Amao, while noting that the Church has been instrumental to the numerous success story of the NAF as it is always interceding for the Service and her leaders said Nigerians should expect more from the service as is more productive and efficient in it’s operations.

“Nigerians should expect more from the Nigerian Air Force, that is why we have come also to place the NAF in the hands of God for the next coming year and we expect that we’ll be more productive and more efficient in our operations” he said

“May I use this opportunity to appreciate members of the congregation and indeed all personnel and civilian staff of the NAF for your services and commitment to duty, as well as for being good and worthy ambassadors of the Service. For those that have been directly involved in various efforts to tackle various insecurity blighting our nation, I say a big thank you for the successes we have recorded so far, through your efforts. May the good Lord continually be your shield and buckler, while also defending you against the evil men and women that seek to destroy our unity and sanctity as a nation.

“Therefore, I would further urge that as we begin a new chapter in the history of the Service, we will continue to give our utmost best in furthering the fortunes of the Service and riding our dear nation of all the vestiges of these criminals. May I also spare a thought for our fallen heroes, who paid the supreme sacrifice, during our 59 years journey. While we pray for the continuous repose of their souls, it is also our prayer that God will continue to strengthen and provide for their loved ones, whom they left behind and are still with us”.

The NAF Chief thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for staunchly supporting and providing the enabling environment for the NAF to have the achievements recorded so far.

He said “through the support of the federal government, several platforms including both manned and unmanned aircraft systems, have recently been acquired and inducted into the NAF. “These aircraft acquisitions have significantly bolstered our conduct of air operations in concert with our sister Services. They have enhanced our Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance as well as our precision strike capabilities across our theatres of operations to decimate the criminals disturbing our peace.

“The resulting operational successes have culminated in the massive surrender of the criminals to our ground troops in the theatres, thereby contributing to the relative peace that we have today” he said.

He charged NAF personnel “to be loyal and obedient to constituted authority both in the NAF and the nation in general”