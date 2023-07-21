From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The fight against illegal oil bunkering and illegal refineries in the Niger Delta has yielded another positive result with the bombardment of an illegal oil refining site situated at Dariama Village, in Rivers State.

The village is located about 20 Kilometres southwest of Abonnema and 50 Kilometres southwest of Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

The bombardment was carried out by intense firepower of the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe following intelligence report.

It was gathered that the illegal site was observed to be active with tanks and reservoirs filled with suspected illegal refined products at the time of the air strike by the NAF fighter jet. The feat, the NAF, said, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria towards eradicating the activities of oil thieves and illegal oil bunkerers.