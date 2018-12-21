Nigeria’s fragile economy may suffer a huge shock and total shut down if the National Association of Enterprise Employers (NAEE) threat against the Federal Government’s intervention scheme is carried out by December, 21.

The NAEE, organisers of the National Entrepreneurship Empowerment Programme (NEEP), had threatened to go on a two-week strike to register its displeasure with government of its negligence of the association.

The group, accused the apex bank of frustrating its efforts and stopping its members from accessing the many credit facilities and grants put in place by the Federal Government.

READ ALSO N/Assembly chant: Ayogu Eze chides lawmakers, demand apology for their sin

In an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari signed by its Dr., Ukai, Solomon James Akpan and Sir, T.C Koko, President and National Secretary respectively, NAEE said the decision to embark on strike and peaceful protest was taken at its last National General Meeting held in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital on November 9.

According to the officers the strike is expected to commence on December 21, 2018 and end on January 4, 2019.

The association said it would ensure that all economic transactions across the country are paralysed.

It said that its grouse was the Central Bank of Nigeria’s refusal to grant its members access to credit facility despite an application made to it over the last three years. The group said it has applied to the CBN for a grant for its members for more than three years without any response from the apex bank.

“It is for three years (3) now that our body have applied for a grant of Two Hundred Billion Naira only (N200,000,000,000.00), to be disbursed to Four Million, Eighteen Thousand members (4,018,000) across the nation, but there has been no response from the CBN.

“Since the CBN is making life difficult for the young and old Business Entrepreneurs by not allowing Entrepreneurs to access the numerous Empowerment Grants, to help us improve productions so as to reduce the prices of goods and commodities in the country, hence the warning strike/peaceful demonstration.