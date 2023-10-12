From Magnus Eze, Enugu

A pro-democracy group, the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) has faulted Wednesday’s British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) report on the Chicago State University academic records of President Bola Tinubu.

This is reactions continued to trail the international media Corporation’s report.

The group said the move was a tendentious attempt to perpetuate colonialism in Nigeria.

NADECO also noted that the BBC was fast losing its ethical and journalism pedigree in its obvious effort to launder the image of the Nigerian President.

The pro-democracy body further expressed shock that the British media outfit has chosen to engage in “This image-laundering project, despite irrefutable evidence pointing to the authenticity of the allegations.”

According to a statement by the Executive Director of NADECO in USA, Lloyd Ukwu, the BBC Disinformation Team had on Wednesday reported that there was evidence that the Chicago State University’s academic certificates of President Bola Tinubu submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2023 presidential election were not forged.

But NADECO in the statement, said: “In a world where integrity and honesty are increasingly becoming rare commodities, it is our solemn duty to shed light on deceit and manipulation, even when it is executed by influential figures. Today, we stand resolute against the latest reckless display of disinformation by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in its apparent hired attempt to launder the tattered image of President Bola Tinubu.

“In recent times, we have witnessed a relentless campaign to salvage the image of President Bola Tinubu, which has been badly tarnished by the CSU certificate forgery saga. The latest effort in this image laundering project comes from none other than the BBC’s Disinformation Team. It is disheartening to see an organisation that has long been trusted by the public engage in such biased and mischievous reporting.

“What astonishes us is not the attempt to whitewash President Tinubu’s image, as he recently hired another team of media aides for this very purpose, but BBC’s motive and consideration for this hatchet job. On one level, what baffles us is the BBC’s blatant disregard for facts that are already in the public domain. The CSU’s registrar, under oath, unequivocally stated that the certificate submitted by Tinubu to INEC was not issued by the University and that it is not legitimate, strongly suggesting forgery. Yet, the BBC has chosen to spin its own version of the story to deceive the discerning Nigerian public.”

NADECO USA strongly condemned the BBC media report and called on the Corporation to cease such practices henceforth.