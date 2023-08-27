From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Network Against Corruption and Trafficking Foundation (NACAT) has dragged the acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Folashodun Shonubi and a deputy Governor of the CBN, Mr Edward Adamu before the Abuja division of the Federal High Court for failure to declare their assets to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

Also joined as defendant in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1182/2023 and filed by the group’s legal counsel, Festus Keyamo Chambers, is the Chairman, Code of Conduct Bureau.

The applicant premised the suit on the strength of Section 1(1) and (2) of the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act, 2011.

Specifically, the group in the suit dated August 25, 2023 is requesting for the documents wherein Mr Shonubi deliberately refused to declare interest in the following companies: Intameks Ltd– RC13086; Kirby’s Place Resources Ltd – RC1215845; The Pekaboo Company Ltd – RC1395011; Ehlkuhile Investment Ltd– RC857442; Iscopeng Ltd – RC1431044; and Kilima Technologies Ltd – RC1218250.

Similarly, the applicant is demanding the assets and declaration forms of Adamu, wherein he failed to declare his interest in the following Companies: Pinnacle Solutions Network Ltd – RC698688; Elad Global Resources Limited – RC933366 and Global World Frontier Services Nig. Ltd – RC772500.

An affidavit in support of the originating motion exparte deposed to by Stanley Ugagbe, the operational Manager of NACAT stated the respondents had vehemently refused to avail them of the documents.

Ugagbe averred that the 2nd Respondent is listed as a Director in the following Companies: Intameks Ltd– RC13086; Kirby’s Place Resources Ltd – RC1215845; The Pekaboo Company Ltd – RC1395011; Ehlkuhile Investment Ltd – RC857442; Iscopeng Ltd – RC1431044; and Kilima Technologies Ltd – RC1218250.

Also, the deponent claimed that the 3rd Respondent is listed as a Director in the following Companies: Pinnacle Solutions Network Ltd – RC698688; Elad Global Resources Limited – RC933366 and Global World Frontier Services Nig. Ltd – RC772500.

As public officers, Ugagbe stated, the 2nd and 3rd Respondents have statutory obligations to declare in their Asset Declaration Forms, the interests they have in the above-named companies, while assuming their respective offices as a Acting Governor and Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

“That the Applicant has a right under the Freedom of Information Act, 2011, to access the Assets and Liabilities Declaration Forms of the 2nd and 3rd Respondents, in the records of the 1st Respondent, with respect to declaration of the 2nd and 3rd Respondents’ interests in the said companies.

“That the Applicant has made demand under the Freedom of Information Act, 2011 to the Respondents, for the Respondents to produce the Assets and Liabilities Declaration Forms where the 2nd and 3rd Respondents declared their interests in the said Companies, but the Respondents failed, refused and neglected to produce the said documents.

The Applicant submitted that it needed the intervention of the Court to compel the 1st and 2nd Respondents to grant the request of the Applicant, in accordance with Section 1 (3) of the Freedom of Information Act.

The Applicants predicated their prayers on the ground that they had written letters dated 3rd July, 2023 and 14th August, 2023, requesting the Respondents to produce to it, the said documents but they refused.

“The Respondents have failed, refused and neglected to produce the said documents requested from them, contrary to section 4 (a) of the Freedom of Information Act, 2011” the counsel stated.

As public officers, the counsel submitted that the 2nd and 3rd Respondents have statutory obligations to declare in their Asset Declaration Forms, the interests they have in the above stated companies, while assuming their respective offices as Acting Governor and Deputy Governor of the CBN.

NACAT is a non-governmental organization, a pro-democracy civil society organization, whose objectives include contributing to the global war against corruption, financial crimes, terrorism and economic sabotage.