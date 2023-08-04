From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has arrested one Bala Muhammad Inuwa, the principal suspect in the ongoing investigation into the alleged diversion of over N4 billion belonging to the Kano State Government.

A statement signed, yesterday, by Kabir Abba Kabir, the Special Adviser, Media, to the chairman of the commission, Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, said Inuwa was the founder of the Association of Compassionate Friends and the sole signatory of a business entity, Limestone Processing Link, which was allegedly used for the diversion of the said fund.

The statement alleged that, “he was arrested after he broke into sealed warehouses that were confiscated, pursuant to Section 40 of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Law 2008 (as amended), an action which is also sanctioned by the order of the court.”

“Also in custody is Bala Inuwa Muhammed (Jr), a co-signatory who, along with his father, misappropriated and diverted the sum N3,275,685,742.00 through the bank accounts of the Association of Compassionate Friends; an association which was registered under Part C of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, and whose objective does not include conducting any kind of business,” the statement said.

The statement added that: “The sum of N480,000,000.00 was diverted through the bank account of a business name ‘Limestone Processing Link’, which is being managed by the founder of Association of Compassionate Friends, out of which N400,000,000.00 was allocated as a fixed deposit and some amounts were transferred to bank account bearing the name of Bala Mohammed Inuwa.

“The suspects will soon be charged to court.”