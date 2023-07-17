From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Senate Majority Leader and lawmaker representing Ekiti Central, Opeyemi Bamidele, has disclosed that N4 billion has been earmarked for various road projects in Ekiti State in the amended 2022 supplementary budget passed by the National Assembly.

Bamidele made the disclosure in Ikogosi-Ekiti, Ekiti West Local Government Area after a thanksgiving service at First Baptist Church to mark the 90th birthday celebration of father of the governor, Pa Ezekiel Oyebanji, a retired school principal.

Bamidele explained that Ekiti would benefit immensely from the budget.

“Some of the new projects that were approved, I believe will be in overall best interest of Ekiti people. One of them was the sum of N2 billion that was approved for the construction of Iyin-Ilawe Ekiti road which is something that we believe will connect, not only the two communities, but will connect Ekiti Central senatorial district with Ekiti South senatorial district.

“Recently, Federal College of Education was approved for Ilawe Ekiti, the road will also serve the purpose of trying to open up the community to make life easier even for that campus. And then of course, the other project approved in the budget was also the sum of N1 billion for the construction of inner roads in Ado-Ekiti and another N1 billion for the construction of inner roads in Ijero-Ekiti. I want to say that these are all parts of the extension of the infrastructural development drives of His Excellency, Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

He met with all of us and he gave us list of projects that were of utmost concern for him.”

The federal lawmaker added that the supplementary budget was passed and approved for President Bola Tinubu to be able to provide palliatives to Nigerians to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal and address other nation’s economic challenges.