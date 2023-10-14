ABDULRASHEED Bello aka JJC Skillz’ Afristar Enter- tainment has emerged the production company of the highly anticipated educational project tagged: ‘National Interschool Tourism Debate & Quiz For Secondary Schools’. Organised by Mall of Fame Nigeria in conjunction with Landmark Corporate Real- ity Limited, the programme is scheduled to hold from Nov 13-16, 2023 at Alliance Francaise, Mike Adenuga Centre,Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to Olugbenga Joseph Komolafe, executive producer, Mall of Fame Nige- ria Projects, the tourism inter- school competition had been on the pipeline for over two years.

“We just needed to work with a production company and a sponsor, which we have already, to the glory of God. Afristar Entertainment owned by JJC Skillz is producing the programme while Landmark Corporate Reality Limited is the sponsor,” he disclosed.

Expressing his excitement for being part of the project, JJC Skillz said, “We had come up with a debate about individual states, culture and tourism, to help people know more about their states and heritage.

This is huge opportunity to learn more and then we have put a prize to it. There’s N3 million to be won and lots of other consolation prizes. I have a production company already, so it’s not going to cost me so much. I’m bringing that to the table. The con- vener has organizations with children and the schools; he’s bringing that to the table. Landmark is bringing money. We have other sponsors that are now coming towards us.”