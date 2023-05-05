N3 Properties Ltd, a property development and management company established to improve housing affordability and reduce the housing deficit in Nigeria is in Public Private Partnership with the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to build affordable homes on its behalf which will seat on over 7 Acres of land situated at Akowonjo, Ikeja, Lagos State and over 10 Acres in Ilorin, Kwara State following a widely nationally advertised bid and other rigorous procedures which has so far been in favor of N3 Properties Limited having to be the only Company to have qualified after Evaluation of Bids submitted by different Companies and now awaiting the ICRC and FEC approval.

Amenities in the NAHCON homes include, well standard swimming pool, a standard Mosque, a school, CCTV Surveillance, Hospital, a Recreational hall / Recreation center and a Green area to add value to customers’ demand in modern Housing System needs.

N3 Properties Ltd’s vision is envisaged to use innovative and modern technique /technology to create a Bespoke solution to meet clients’ needs. N3 Properties Limited’s mission is to improve housing affordability, reduce housing deficits to serve the appetite of our clients up to international standards and continue to create affordable quality homes in the real estate sector in Nigeria.

The NAHCON Homes groundbreaking ceremony will be coming up Soon in Lagos and the project is expected to kick off immediately as subscribers are willing to key into the project on an off-plan basis. The ceremony will have top management of the National Hajj Commission (NHACON), captains of Industries, Muslim Communities, Top Media Executives, Politicians and Real Estate Gurus, and experts around the Country.