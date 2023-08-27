From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The 796 ex-Local Government Chairmen and Councillors in Oyo State have accused the state governor, Seyi Makinde and the House of Assembly of witch hunting them owing to their insistence on being paid the outstanding of their salaries and allowances amounting to N3,374,889,425.60.

The Supreme Court had, in a judgement on May 7, 2021 ordered the Oyo State Government to pay the ex-council chiefs, who the apex court found to have been unlawfully sacked on May 29, 2019 by Makinde, their salaries and allowances for the three years they ought to have served.

By its own computation, the Oyo State Government agreed to pay N4,874,889,425.60 out of which it paid N1.5b, leaving a balance of N3,374,889,425.60 which outstanding judgment debt the Court of Appeal affirmed during a recent hearing on an appeal filed by Makinde, seeking instalment payment of the debt, which request the ex-council chiefs have faulted.

The ex-council chiefs, in a statement released on Friday, noted that a recent resolution by the Oyo State House of Assembly, linking some of them with alleged act of fraud, was part of a plot to get back at them, with the intention of compelling them to abandon the outstanding judgment debt.

They added that since March this year when the got an order to garnish the bank accounts of the state government, in an effort to retrieve the outstanding judgment debt, the government and the House of Assembly saw them as a threat and has devised means to witch hunt them into submission, part of which is the phantom fraud claims.

In the statement signed by three of the affected ex-council chiefs – Ayodeji Abass Aleshinloye, Bashorun Bosun Ajuwon and Oluyinka Jesutoye – they stated that none of them was ever invited by the House of Assembly in respect

of any investigation, “be it by the 9th or 10th Assembly.”

Part of the statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to a purported Resolution of the Oyo State House

of Assembly, wherein some of our members were purportedly indicted of Fraud.

“Our initial reaction was to ignore this ‘awada kerikeri (drama) from a House of

Assembly which does not know the fundamental rules of its own existence.

“However, for the benefit of the great citizens of Oyo State, we hereby state our

side of the story.

“In March 2023, we caused our lawyer to garnishee the account of the state government to the tune of N3,374,889,425.60 being

the outstanding indebtedness of the state government to us, as voluntarily

and solely calculated by them without any input from us.

‘The apex court (Supreme Court) gave its judgment on 7th May, 2021 and gave the said state government three months to comply with its judgment, but the state government unilaterally varied the order of the apex court to six months.

“The allegation of fraud arose from the House of Assembly due to the fact

that we caused the accounts of the state government to be liened, including the Account of the House of Assembly, who is a party to the suit.

“None of us committed any fraud, and if and when we are invited, we have

what it takes to defend ourselves.

“This is just a case of witch hunting of the leadership of the then ALGON. Out of the five Local Governments

mentioned, three are the Local Governments of the former Executive

Members of ALGON and they ensured that they roped in the then Chairman and Secretary.

“The sum of N3,374,889,425.60 which arose from the

judgment of the Supreme Court is our legitimate earnings which represent

our entitlements for the period His Excellency illegally prevented us from

functioning in our respective offices.

“The said sum stated above is for 68 Chairmen, 68 Vice Chairmen and 660

Local Government Councilors making up a total of 796 people. Thus, on

the average, each person is entitled to N4, 239, 810.84k.

“As at date, we have lost 26 of our members (which

include one of the people now being purportedly accused of fraud by the

House of Assembly) whose children are crying to the conscience of His

Excellency for Justice.

“Obviously, if His Excellency had paid our money within the six months expressly pledged by the immediate past Attorney

General on his behalf, our deceased colleagues would have had little

money to attend to the sicknesses that took most of them away.

“Recently, His Excellency purchased SUVs for various people including

Fuji musicians, but the Oyo State House of Assembly is blind to any fraud in respect of this, but it saw fraud

in us because we are pursuing our legitimate entitlements.

“We have no

doubt that Almighty God, who in His infinite wisdom gave His Excellency

the power and authority over all the people in Oyo State (including us),

shall grant us justice.

“We have faith in Almighty God and the rule of law. We leave His Excellency to his conscience.”