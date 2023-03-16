From Paul Orude Bauchi

Beneficiaries of N-Power have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to mandate the Anti-graft agencies to investigate the affairs of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

The call for the investigation is with a view to save the lives of 500,000 beneficiaries that have been meted with injustice by the Ministry.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Crimes (ICPC) were urged to embark on investigation into the untimely sacking of Batches A and B N-Power Beneficiaries by the ministry under the leadership of the Minister, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk.

The call for the investigation is contained in a petition titled: ‘Petition against the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development in Respect of the disengaged 500,000 N-POWER beneficiaries in batches A & B’ signed by Comrade Bashir Usman Gobirp, the National Chairman, Association of Exited N-Power Beneficiaries of Nigeria on behalf of the 500,000 Exited N-Power Beneficiaries

“The ministry should be investigated to find out the whereabouts of the unpaid and/or withheld five months arrears of

allowances for 14,000 N-Power Beneficiaries of batches A and B as well as the non-payment of exit packages for the 500,000 beneficiaries of batches A and B as undertook by the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development in line with the directives of Mr. President,” Gobirp said.

According to him, the inaccessibility and unavailability of NEXIT portal which was introduced to enable the disengaged batches A and B N-Power beneficiaries access the empowerment programme under the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) needs to be investigated.

“I therefore, in line with your statutory mandate, urge the Commission to take appropriate legal measures against any person who may be found wanting in the mismanagement of the N-Power funds, which has caused 500,000 persons untold hardships, deprivations and even deaths,” he wrote.

While giving the background facts about the programme, he stated that the N-Power programme, indeed is one of the laudable programmes initiated by the President Muhammad Buhari led administration with a view to training youths, to acquire vocational skills, thereby, making them self-reliant and by necessary implication, employers of labour, through the establishment of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

He added that the programme was launched on the 8th of June, 2016, as part of the Federal Government’s National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) to provide a structure for large scale and relevant vocational work – skills acquisition and development particularly, to the teaming unemployed youths in the country.

According to him, the project was designed to last for a duration of two years as the pioneer Batch ‘A’ commenced in 2016 followed by batch ‘B’ and ‘C’, respectively.

The participants were derived from across the 744 LGAs in the country, who were entitled to receive the paltry sum of N30,000.00 per month until June, 2020 stating that the total number of the engaged youths under the N-Power programme according to an official statement issued by the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk stood at 500,000.00 comprising of the two batches, that is, batches A and B, 200,000 300,000, respectively.

Bashir Usman stated that “it is worthy to further note that in line with the objective of the programme and policy directive of President Muhammadu Buhari, at the exit-point, an N-Power beneficiary is entitled to exited-monetary package and/or capital, which will enable him/her to finally find something that will serve as a final settlement.”

According to him, the Burning Issues/Complaints is that Surprisingly, and strangely, and contrary to the designed policy statement and directives of Mr. President, when batches A and B’s tenure was purportedly said to have expired sometimes in 2019, before the actual time, there was persistent call and peaceful demonstrations at the FCT – Abuja by the affected N-Power Beneficiaries from across the country over the non-payment of the exit package and absence of an exit plan fund for their disengagement.

“There was also the allegation that the funds of the scheme have been grossly mismanaged by the authorities vested with the management and control of same.

“he National Coordinator explained that the critical burning issues with regard to the exited N-Power batches A and B include but not limited to: the untimely sacking of Batches A and B N-Power Beneficiaries by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development under the leadership of Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk.

lso the Unpaid five months arrears of allowances for 14,000 beneficiaries of batches A and B, respectively; Non-payment of exit package for the exited 500,000 beneficiaries of batches A and B.

Also worrisome was NEXIT portal, which was introduced to enable the disengaged batches A and B access the empowerment programme which is no longer accessible and available therefore making it was a ruse amongst other breaches and violations of the policies of the programme.