Rolls out measures to reduce the effects of economic situation on staff

From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Managing Director, National Hydroelectric Power and Electricity Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC), Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, has commended President Bola Tinubu for the bold steps taken by his administration to reposition the nation’s economy.

Yelwa stated this at the opening session of a retreat organised for Directors, Legal Officers and Secretaries on regulatory compliance, Opinion writing, Policy document drafting and record management for effective and efficient service delivery by the Commission in collaboration with Levite Solicitors and Arbitrators in Minna, Niger State.

The Managing Director, in a statement released by the Head, Press and Public Affairs, N-HYPPADEC Nura Tanko Wakili sympathized with Nigerians on the current economic situation, adding that it is for good.

He noted that the Commission is poised to come up with social safety measures that will mitigate the brunt of the current economic situation in the country on its workforce.

“I know that the staff of the Commission like other civil servants in the country are going through the resource crunch which will be impacting on their capacity to effectively deliver on the mandate hence there is a need for intervention.”

The N-HYPPADEC Chief Executive added that the Commission awaits policies to be put in place by the Federal Government to serve as a guide in coming up with its safety nets and possible wage review.

Yelwa told the participants that, it is somewhat pertinent to hold this auspicious workshop to keep abreast of the set of staffers who have the central mandate of holding the commission to stand firm.

He further added that he is much informed of the legal expertise of the facilitators and therefore charged them to judiciously treat every session of the workshop in a practical, interactive, fruitful and impactful manner for a better understanding of the legal processes.

Yelwa called on the staff and entire Nigerians to persevere, remain steadfast and support the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President for a better Nigeria.