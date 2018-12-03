Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The people of the Niger Delta region have commended Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) for its support to agriculture through its Green River Project (GRP).

Speaking through a farmer, Dr. Victor Ajuru, an academic, Prof. Seth Accra Jaja, Vice- Chancellor, Federal University of Otuoke and Senator Foster Ogola, the people of the oil rich region lauded what they described as “marvellous support” from Agip towards agriculture for farmers in the region.

The trio who spoke separately at the 22nd NAOC- GRP Farmers day celebration in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital said through its technical support to farmers, Agip has consistently shown its commitment to ensure food sufficiency in the Niger Delta region.

Dr. Ajuru, who emerged the overall Farmer of the Year, speaking on behalf of other farmers, appealed to Niger Delta youths to embrace agriculture and shun destruction of oil facilities to make money.

“For the Nigerian youths I want them to copy an example from me. I am an academic; I teach in a University, so I should be contented to sit in the classroom and lecture but no my passion for farming has driven me into agriculture. Agriculture is not necessarily a dirty a job, it is like the keynote speaker said the future of this country. We need to stop destroying oil facilities to seek for compensation. Let us find a way where Oil and gas can coexist with agriculture.”

Prof Jaja while delivering the keynote address has Agip has demonstrated with the GRP that it stands with the people of the Niger Delta region to create wealth for the development of the region.

“NAOC through its GRP JV and within its challenging limits has provided a bridge for the Niger Delta youths towards this beckoning opportunity.

“The track record of the GRP JV is a clear testimony that NAOC is standing with the willing Niger Delta youths in this drive towards the creation of new global age billionaire.

“As complex and contentious this human activity is, the Niger Delta youths should bear in mind that when one keys into the GRP as a start-up, he has opened for himself the track towards being a agro-billionaire in the new global age.

“This is because we know everything NAOC does set beneficial things in motion.”

Ogola, a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, said Niger Delta people would continue to remember NAOC for its tremendous sustaining food security in the Niger Delta region.