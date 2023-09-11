… LP Reps member, sues for cooperation

From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Smarting from his victory yesterday at Edo State National/Assembly Election Petition Tribubal sitting in Benin, which upheld his election, the Labour Party lawmaker representing Oredo Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Esosa Iyawe, said his victory was well deserved and appreciated God, his legal team, Party members and supporters as well as his family.

In a statement in Benin, Iyawe called on opposition party members to join hands with him to work for the upliftment of the people of the Constituency.

“Democracy thrives when there is a robust exchange of ideas, and your unwavering commitment to your principles is a testament to the strength of our democratic institutions.

“Permit me to say that in our increasingly polarized political landscape, it is essential that we recognize and celebrate each other. Today, I have the privilege to do just that.

“Now the Tribunal has decided, let us put politics of bitterness aside and let us come together and work for the betterment of Oredo Federal Constituency.

“In every contest there must be a victor. We may continue to hold differing views, let us never forget that our shared commitment to the welfare of our citizens unites us in our larger purpose.

“With all humility I am open to everyone who is ready to sail the ship of good governance. There is a lot to be done for our people. I am here to serve you all by working with a deep sense of responsibility, I will always put the needs of the people first”, Iyawe pledged.

He said the strength of the nation’s “democracy lies not only in our ability to disagree but also in our capacity to find a common purpose and work together for the greater good” and thanked everyone who has played a pivotal role in his victory, just as he sued for collaboration to build a stronger, more prosperous and united Oredo Federal Constituency for generations to come.