From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Outgoing British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has described her stay in Nigeria as fabulous during a farewell visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at State House, Abuja, after four-and-a half years tour of duty.

She said she’s fascinated by Nigeria, particularly the music, dance, culture, and she’s had “a fabulous time here.”

According to a Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, she said, “I’m sad to be leaving,”.

She added, “Nigeria is so much fun, I had a fabulous time here, and I’ll be back. I love the dance, the music, the culture. It’s been good to experience Nigeria. I’ve been to over 20 States, and I’ve told my successor to also do the same. I’ll be back, and still travel wider.”

She congratulated President Buhari for very successful 8 years in office, saying he had done very well to hold the country together.

President Buhari said the United Kingdom was second home for many Nigerians, and relations between the two countries will continue to wax strong.

“In fact, some wealthy Nigerians don’t feel complete till they’ve had a home in the UK,” he added.

President Buhari said he looked forward to retirement in Daura, Katsina State, after handing over on May 29, reiterating: “I’ll be as far away from Abuja as possible.”

He lauded United Kingdom for cooperation on many fronts, particularly in the rebuilding of the North East, hitherto ravaged by insurgency.