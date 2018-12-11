NAN

Joseph Edafiadhe, African Youth Athletics Championships (AYAC) long jump gold medallist says his spirit has been revived to once more prove his mettle in track and field events.

Edafiadhe made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

He said that his decision to come back after a long injury was because of the memory of his late mother.

“The major reason I have been away from athletics was because I had an ankle injury and also the passing on of my mum, ‘’ he said.

The Delta indigene, who is currently participating in the National Sports Festival (NSF) in Abuja, said his late mother kept encouraging him to excel while she was alive.

“I am grateful to God now that my late mum’s memories are motivating me now. Each time I get weak or tired, all I do is remember that everything will be fine, ‘’ Edafiadhe said.

Reacting to how he fared during his injury period, he said that it was very frustrating for him as he struggled through his jumps.

“It is really frustrating when you know you have trained and ready for a new personal best but somehow, there’s still an injury scare that affects you physiologically.

“Over the past years, I have struggled through my jumps; not even using up to 60 per cent of my efforts,’’ he said.

The 300 level Computer Science student of University of Port Harcourt said he hoped to use the NSF to begin his 2019 season.

“My 2019 season starts from this NSF. I hope to beat the 8m barrier and then the national record simultaneously.

“I am looking forward to making the All Africa Games team and the World championship team next season by God’s grace, ‘’ Edafiadhe said.

Reacting to his greatest motivation, he said Usain Bolt motivated him a lot.

“Funny enough, Bolt motivates me a lot because I love winning clean. He’s a born champion and likewise me, ‘’ Edafiadhe said.