By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured Lagosians that his second term in office will be more rewarding.

He s reiterated this during commissioning of various projects in the state.

Among the projects commissioned by the governor on Friday includes

newly reconstructed and upgraded Adeniji Adele Street, Okepopo/Tapa Street, Iga Idunganran, Sura Primary Healthcare Centres in Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area (LCDA) and Oko Odo Junior High School, Ebutte Metta.

The governor said the commissioning of the various projects were part of the activities lined up for his second term inauguration.

Sanwo-Olu assured that his administration would ensure good governance and would not disappoint the people as they supported him during the election, urged the citizens to take possession of government asset and put them in good use.

At the commissioning of the road at Adeniji Adele, he said: “We have a firm conviction that these projects will impact positively the lives of residents. It will enhance safety and security; lead to the creation of new jobs and livelihood opportunities in Lagos Island in general.

“Also, it is expected that the regeneration projects will improve connectivity and reduce drastically the travel time of commuters. What is more, the well laid out out and connected drainage system will significantly mitigate the perennial flooding often experienced in this area, enhance property values as well as stimulate businesses and economic development on the Island”.