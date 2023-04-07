From Paul Orude Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has attributed his re-election to the unprecedented performance of his administration in the first four years of his tenure.

Mohammed, who ran on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, was able to overcome stiff forces from the opposition led by some prominent politicians in the state to win re-election in a keenly contested governorship election.

The opposition, who teamed up on the platform the All Progressives Congress APC, included former Speaker Yakubu Dogara, former Governor Isa Yuguda, elder statesman Bello Kirfi, among others.

They vowed and moved to send the governor packing from Ramat House but in the end the pendulum did not swing in their way as Governor Mohammed trounced their candidate Air Marshal Saddique Abubakar at the polls, against all odds.

The governor, who has received his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, said he was able to overcome his opponents because of his good works in his first tenure which he said the people of the State appreciated and decided to return him.

“By the grace of God our great party, the PDP has been elected to take charge of the affairs of the four years,” he said, while inaugurating Transmission Committee to midwife his second tenure.”

“Without wanting to sound immodest, our reelection has been informed by our unprecedented performance in the various spheres of human endeavor.

“Ranging from construction of roads, in both rural and urban areas, construction and rehabilitation of schools and health facilities, water supply, human capital development through economic empowerment, supply of agricultural inputs among others.

“I must appreciate the sagacity of my patriots for giving us the mandate to serve them for another four years.

“Since we have been reelected to continue, it would be assumed that it is the same government that has been brought in to continue with its good work and it.

“Ordinarily there would be no need for any transition. We have however decided to constitute a transition committee, not for the purpose of handing over to any government but for a similar transition to higher level of.perfirmace to our government.

“We are indeed irrevocably committed to ensuring that at the end of our four years tenure Bauchi State could be favourably compared to any state in Nigeria”

Governor Mohammed commended Ministrues, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, in the state for executing the various projects that have made Bauchi State one of the best states in the provision of infrastructures and other amenities.

“I must commend the commitment, moral and financial discipline of the staff of all the MDAs in carrying out their activities,” he said.

“It is these attributes that made it possible for us to executive many projects with very little resources”