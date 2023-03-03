A Popular Nigerian Musician, Oluwayanmife Ajiboye has disclosed that his rare but vast ideas distinguished him from other artistes in the entertainment industry.

Ajiboye, who made this disclosure in an interview with newsmen recently in Lagos, explained that these ideas are due to his level of education even up to the level of Ph.D.

Mife said he is currently on his Masters In Management Information System, assuring that he is bringing programing and management to the entertainment scene.

“Yes, we have many artistes in the entertainment industry. However, my rare but vast ideas distinguished me from others.

“The ideas are products of my education and i am adding up Ph.D soon. I am currently having my Masters Degree In Management Information System.

“I will bring programming and management skills to the entertainment scene.

ucation distinguished him from others.” He said.

Speaking on his show promoting business, The Artiste said his ‘Industry Nite’ show in North Cyprus kickstarted the manifestation of the entertainment industry over there.

Mife noted that the main aim is to build an industry in Cyprus as it exists effectively in other advanced countries like United Kingdom, United States of America and other countries.

According to him, the importance of industry nite cannot but be overemphasized because it nurtures raw talents in the populace.

He described his song as unique, spiritual and Afro pop trance.