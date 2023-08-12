From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has reassured Nigerians that no stone will be left unturned in his administration’s multifarious efforts to stimulate the economy and make it work for the greatest good of all Nigerians.

According to a statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the President stated this in a meeting Friday held at the State House with the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives’ Congress (APC) Professionals Forum led by former Bauchi State Governor, Isa Yuguda.

“This economy must recover for the good and greatest number of Nigerians, and we are seriously committed to seeing through a change for the better,” he said.

President Tinubu said to steadily ensure measured growth and enhanced public enlightenment on policy outcomes, every effort across sectors will be documented and periodically reviewed for performance verification and public presentation.

“So far, we have taken some baby steps and pushed some aggressive positions,” the President told the APC professionals, who had earlier pledged their support for the reforms.

The former Bauchi State Governor expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for his courageous efforts in boosting the economy. He also shared that over two million professionals have been officially registered in various fields since 2018. Furthermore, he highlighted their readiness to support the government by providing structures for mobilization and raising awareness about government policies. “Foreign capital is a coward that does not move into unsafe areas, so with your successful interventions so far, we look forward to better security that will attract investors,” Yuguda added.