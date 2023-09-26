By Vivian Onyebukwa

In a bid to provide financial literacy to Nigerians, My Pecan Bank, has launched Pecan Finance Academy with the theme, “Take Control of Your Financial Destiny”.

It is targeted at one million Nigerians within the next four years especially women and youths in society.

The maiden edition of the workshop was held at the bank’s headquarters in Lekki, Lagos, and was attended by young entrepreneurs and students from different parts of Lagos.

This is part of the bank’s effort to improve access to affordable banking services and improve financial inclusion of some of the most financially excluded demographics in the country.

Taiwo Osinusi, a Director at the bank expressed the bank’s commitment at helping their customers achieve financial success.

He explained that financial literacy is essential to young people who are, as expected, trying to figure out their place in the world. “This is why the bank is committed to ensuring that they are better equipped with tools to help them succeed financially as they navigate the twists and turns life will throw at them”.

The workshop was well-received by the attendees, who testified to be better equipped for their financial success. “I really enjoyed the workshop”, said one of the attendees, a fashion designer of over three years. “I learned a lot about budgeting and saving, and I feel more confident about my financial future”.

To encourage the target market to attend and derive benefit from the workshop, in addition to the event being free, the bank exercised its corporate social responsibility by providing both transport and feeding stipends to all attendees at the event.