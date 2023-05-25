From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

After he was rescued from kidnappers on Monday, May 22, 2023, and brought to the headquarters of Benue State Police Command, Makurdi, Dr. Etito Obadiah collapsed into the warm embrace of his wife, Mrs. Obadiah, and both broke down in tears, refusing to let go.

It was indeed an emotional moment for husband and wife after a harrowing experience that lasted about 10 days and ended in praise, to the glory of God.

Etito is a medical doctor with the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Makurdi. He was kidnapped on the May 13, in Ukum LGA of the state, while on his way to Taraba State. He was taken to an unknown place after which his kidnappers opened discussions with his family, demanding a ransom of N40 million.

He was, however, rescued by the police alongside nine others, while some of the suspected kidnappers were arrested.

Narrating his ordeal, Etito told newsmen how his abductors tortured him to the point that he couldn’t feel his legs anymore.

He explained that, on that fateful day, “My boys came and picked me for work. My wife was also going to work. I wanted to travel to Taraba State and return quickly because I had some patients in my hospital, including an Indian, to attend to.

“On getting to Zaki Biam, in Ukum Local Government Area, we missed our way and needed direction. As we just reversed the car, we saw a motorcycle with three boys, each of them with AK47 and two others came again, with AK47, and the next thing we saw five others came with AK47.

“The next thing, they pushed my driver out, took my wallet, ID cards and phones. They blindfolded us and we drove more between 20 kilometres; we did not know where we were going.

“This thing happened around 3pm. Before we knew it, it was already night and they dropped us in an unknown place.”

He stated that the kidnappers started beating them as soon as they got to their destination. According to him, they also demanded N40 million and they beat him more when he tried to negotiate with them.

“Two of us were kept in one house and they started beating us. They beat us so much that, at a point, I didn’t know whether my legs were functioning.

“They demanded N40 million and when I told them I could pay N5 million, what I saw was AK47 slammed on my head,” he said.

Etito further disclosed that he met other people, mostly women, in the kidnappers’ den who were abducted and kept in their custody for over one week.

He said he almost lost hope of being rescued because, when they trekked so long to get to where they were kept, he told himself that there was no way the police could get there to find them.

“Other women we met had been there for one week. At 4am on Monday, May 22, we started hearing gunshots and some people asked, where is Dr. Etito? Then I knew it was the police and that was how they rescued us and we trekked over 10 kilometres.

“After all the beating, I was almost giving up. They almost killied us. A policeman had to carry me on his back. I rate Nigeria Police 1,000 per cent. When they want to do their work, they will do it.

“When we got to that place, we concluded that no police or soldier could come to that place; we were shocked to see policemen that morning. They shot one of them and they were the ones that identified and carried me,” he said.

Etito, who is also the chief medical director of Hope Clinic in Makurdi, thanked God for saving his life and others and expressed appreciation to the police in the state for their efforts in rescuing them.

The medical doctor and nine others were rescued by a team of Operation Zenda, a joint task force led by CSP Justin Gberindyer, after they trailed the kidnappers to their hideout in Gaya village, Utange council ward, Kastina Ala LGA of the state.

Benue State Commissioner of Police, Okoro Julius Alawari, explained that “On 13/05/2023, at about 1900 hours, information was received that Dr. Etito Obadiah, a medical doctor with Federal Medical Center, Makurdi, was kidnapped at Judges’ Quarters and his kidnappers had started negotiation for ransom.”

He said, during investigation, the kidnappers were trailed to Katsina Ala and, on sighting the police, the kidnappers engaged them in a gun duel that claimed the life of one of the kidnappers while three suspects were arrested.

“Ten kidnap victims, including the doctor, were rescued unhurt while one locally fabricated AK47 rifle with 10 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, two single-barrel rifles, one locally made pistol loaded with three rounds of .9mm live ammunition and two military uniforms were recovered from them.”

The commissioner has also restated his commitment to make sure that the people of Benue State are safe. He noted that, on his arrival at Benue State Police Command as commissioner of police, he interacted with his predecessor and other stakeholders to understand the position of security in the state.

Based on his findings, he has re-strategised and drawn a plan to rid Benue State of crime and criminality.