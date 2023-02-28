From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has said her ministry has contributed to the non-kinetic strategy of managing surrendered insurgents for their rehabilitation and reintegration process in the North East.

Umar Farouq stated this at the opening ceremony of the 3-Day Seminar on Rehabilitation of Repentant Insurgents in the North East, organised by the Ministry and Office of the National Security Adviser in collaboration with the Nigeria Army Resource Centre, in Abuja, yesterday.

According to her, food and non-food items, including starter packs, have been contributed for the rehabilitation and reintegration of the ex-combatants directly by the Ministry and some of its Agencies (NEDC, NEMA, NCFRMI).

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Nasir Sani- Gwarzo, she said: “It is worthy of note that the Ministry recently conducted a survey on victims of terrorism with the view to identifying and providing the needed psychosocial support to the affected persons.

“In search of sustainable humanitarian response, the Ministry has adopted the United Nations principle of Tripple Nexus approach which provides linkages to humanitarian response that leads to development as well as peace building.

“Hence, the ministry leading other relevant MDAs and organization have developed a home-grown National Humanitarian Development Peace framework which provide a holistic response while applying area-based approach.

“This is expected to guide all humanitarian response in Nigeria and we hope the outcome of your deliberation will align with the framework.”

The Minister stated that the insurgency in the NE has brought about untold hardship, destruction and loss of lives to the people of the North East and the 3-Day seminar is aimed among other things to examine modalities for the management of surrendered terrorist in the North East.

“For the Ministry, this seminar is very apt because it provides a veritable platform to share lessons learnt from various activities we have implemented in the past, identify gaps and come up with roadmap for future interventions.

“It all showcases a good practices of civil security relationship in providing sustainable humanitarian intervention,” she added.

She urged participants to take the seminar seriously and give it the best attention it deserves.

Meanwhile, Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, in a keynote address gave an overview of the management and reintegration of surrendered Boko Haram and Islamic West Africa Province terrorists in the North East.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Security Matters, Brig. Gen. Sabi Ishaq, (RTD), the governor discussed the operations and activities of the insurgents and reasons for their mass surrender and how they were encouraged to drop their guns and embrace peace.

He stated the need for more support from the Federal government and Donor agencies towards the rehabilitation and reintegration of repentant insurgents.

Earlier, the Director General, Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Maj. Gen. G.A Wahab (RTD), said the seminar was on handling and management of repentant insurgents in the North East.

Wahab stressed the need on how to manage the huge number of repentant insurgents before their reintegration into the society.