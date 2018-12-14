NAN

The wife of the Ekiti State Governor, Chief Bisi Fayemi, says her husband’s administration will restore long held values of the Ekiti people, in addition to fighting poverty and moral decadence.

The governor’s wife gave the assurance in Ado-Ekiti on Friday while delivering a lecture entitled: ‘Reclaiming our Land, Restoring our Values: Beyond Slogan’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lecture was organised as part of activities marking the 2018 Press Week of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ekitit State Council.

Fayemi expressed optimism that the present administration in the state would introduce policies and programmes that would combat poverty and all forms of social ills.

According to her, many of such challenges crept into Ekiti through the actions of compromising politicians.

In his remarks, NUJ Chairman in the state, Mr Rotimi Ojomoyela, lauded the governor’s wife for the lecture.

He said it would go a long way in repositioning the lives of youths in the state.

The chairman assured that the members of the pen profession in the state would work assiduously to ensure that the present administration realises its set objectives.

NAN reports that the forum afforded Journalists in the state the opportunity to interact on mind boggling issues, especially on coming up with ways to restore the core values of the state beyond slogan.