President Tinubu, yesterday, said his government was conscious of the security situation in Nigeria and ready to address all the concerns of citizens on the issue.

He stated this during the closing ceremony of the 2023 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) and 160th Anniversary of Nigerian Army, yesterday, in Ibadan.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, he assured Nigerians of his government’s resolve to address all threats and take care of national security challenges confronting the country within the shortest possible time.

He said his administration would continue to do all it could and as permitted by the Constitution to ensure the safety of law-abiding citizens and the nation’s unity.

“I assure the Nigerian Army and the entire Armed Forces of my commitment to their welfare, and I will address the issue of equipment, insufficient funding and other factors constraining their efficient operation,” he said.

Tinubu added that his administration has put in place a mechanism that would comprehensively address all the challenges facing the Armed Forces for them to effectively carry out their operations.

While calling on all Nigerians to unite and shun all acts capable of dividing the nation, the President commended the Nigerian Army and other security agencies.

“I commend you for your joint efforts in tackling Boko Haram and I urge you to replicate same in tackling banditry and other criminals trying to destabilise the country,” he said.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, had said the Nigerian Army was living up to its constitutional role.

Present at the occasion were the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar.

Other dignitaries present were a representative of Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, two former Chiefs of Army Staff, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and other traditional leaders.

The occasion witnessed a show of abilities and professionalism of the Nigerian Army, display of combat vehicles and equipment, physical training, among others.