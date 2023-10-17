Business mogul and philosopist, Dr. Dominic Joshua, chief executive officer?, Dominic Joshua Foundation, has revealed his passion to uplift the youth in order to build capacity and leadership for the future.

Stating that the youth are the future of Nigeria, he said the country as a whole and Nigerians individually should invest in the new generation to make the future bight.

“There is no two ways about it. We must invest in the youth and empower them. This can come in the way of education, skill acquisition and empowerment through business start-up. I am committed to this,” he said.

Joshua said that he is on a mission to redefine impact in Africa and the global community, declaring: “Every endeavour I undertake is a step towards transforming lives in Africa and around the world.

“My commitment to effecting change knows no bounds, regardless of the obstacles I encounter. Through the help of God i have been able to reach out to less privileged kids in remote areas around my community and beyond.”

Joshua’s tentacles in business is spread across investment banking, fund management, agriculture, IT solutions, cybersecurity, and he has made marks in them.

According to him, “my ventures are a testament to my belief in creating opportunities that empower individuals and communities.”

Speaking on the journey of his life, he said: “Growing up in challenging circumstances only fueled my determination to forge a brighter future. I knew that success was the only option, and I embraced every hardship as a stepping stone.

“My vision is my driving force. It propels me to create businesses that address the ever-growing need for financial solutions in Africa and beyond.”

While Dr. Joshua is a cerebral thinker and a dedicated scholar, he acknowledges the role of prayer in finding hidden wellsprings of inspiration.

“Meditation, study, and spiritual reflection are all vital to my creative process,” he reveals.

In retrospect, he concedes a shift from emotional leadership towards a more strategic approach, while remaining resolute in his pursuit of excellence.

On how he relates with his staff, he said: “When you work with me, you’re guaranteed nothing short of excellence.”