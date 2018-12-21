“My father never lost confidence in Buhari’s ability to fix the country, but he was worried about some people the President surround himself with.”

Dickson Okafor

Mustapha Mahmud Kanti Bello who is the Commissioner for Resource Development, Katsina State and son of late Senator Mahmud Kanti Bello. In this interview, he declared that if his father is alive, he would’nt have supported the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar in the next year’s election.

He said even though his father few months before he died faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s choice of ministers describing some of them as incompetent, yet his father was confident of the President’s ability to fight corruption, saying with that Bello would have supported Buhari’s re-election bid.

He speaks on other issues and his last attempt to go to the Senate.

You lost at the primaries for Katsina North Senatorial bye-election on platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), can you share your experience being the first time you contested election?

Let me use this medium to thank members of Senator Mahmud Kanti Bello political structure in Kastsina State for their unflinching support given to me during the just concluded Katsina North Senatorial bye-election in which I participated. I won’t say I lost because in any contest there must be winner and a loser and there can only be one winner. You are right, this is the first time I’m seeking elective office hence it is a learning process. It is very rare for upcoming politicians to win election in first attempt as some end up being discouraged after tasting defeat at the poll. But in my case, I’m more encouraged because of the level of support I enjoyed from my people. I came third in the keenly contested primary without spending a kobo. So, it is a credit because we were eight aspirants and I came third. It is indeed, an achievement I must build on. Also, it is worthy to note that politics is not all seeking positions, but creating a better society. I have always tried in whatever position I find myself to bring about positive change that will transform the lives of those that come in contact with me.

Katsina State is among states that refused to pay N30,000 minimum wage, as a cabinet member of the state, why can’t state governments pay the wage?

I don’t think there is any state in Nigeria that pay the N30,000 minimum wage apart from Lagos that has the capacity to generate revenue internally. Not all the states are able to pay the 18,000 as some find it to pay minimum. I understand that things are hard for Nigerian workers because of high rate of inflation in the country hence the N18,000 minimum is enough. For instance, in Katsina State some local governments find it hard to pay salaries even with monthly allocation they receive. My expectation is that the state governments and labour leaders should reach a compromise and I urge the federal government to look at ways to assist states in order to reduce the suffering face by workers. The central Bank should look into the exchange rate and how to reduce the rate. I was disappointed when CBN recently pegged the exchange rate at 14%. Before I was appointed commissioner, I was a businessman and the challenge I had was high exchange rate which makes it difficult for businesses to grow

Can’t states find ways to improve on Internally Generated Revenue, instead of going cap in hand begging for monthly handout called allocation?

You are right and I agree with you that government officials’ especially state executives should cut down on the cost of governance. Even if they do the impact will not be much on the workers. I think it is a drop in the bucket.