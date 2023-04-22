By Christian Agadibe

From being a child prodigy to one of the most sought after actors, Princess Nnenna Orji has had a transforming journey in the movie industry.

Surviving against all odds, she has featured in uncountable movies. In this rare interview, the sexy diva opened up on her career, love life and experience with randy movie producer. Please enjoy it.

What are you currently working on?

I am currently working on a movie project. I am also rebranding myself, and my business as an entrepreneur.

Can you throw more light on your kind of business?

My business is fun culture. It’s a custom made business where we sell and make stuffs at your pace.

How did you rise to stardom and what are the sacrifices you made to be at this level?

The major sacrifices I made are being humble, patient and consistent. I’m this kind of person that doesn’t give up. I also don’t joke with my prayers. I hand over everything I do, especially, in the industry to God. So, I’m consistent, prayerful, patient and humble.

What are the challenges you faced and how you did you overcome them?

I left the industry for a long time, so coming back was a major challenge. I had to start all over again as an up and coming artiste. It’s something I had to do but producers tend to take advantage of it. When you give them your price, they try to price you low. It’s not all about the fame; the money too has to be good. The reason you are working is because you need money. When you’re working and you’re not paid, it’s like working like an elephant and eating like an ant. I don’t want to be somebody that’s famous and broke. I’m not in a haste to be out there. I want to make money and be out there. I’ve been famous before and I’m not so freaked about it.

There’s this notion that because of desperation, some producers take advantage of the up and coming artistes? I also hear some people pay to feature in movies?

It might be true but I feel those who pay to get roles are overdoing it. I believe you should be paid for your talent not the other way round. I’ve not had such experience. Once they sense you are strict and talented, they will pay you for a job done. I’ve not had such experience and I don’t think I’ll ever have it. If you’re coming to me, you’re coming for a genuine reason, not that you want to offer me role for sex. Once I see that, I rebuke it and I’ll never talk to that producer again. It’s like you’re trying to take advantage of me and I don’t give room for that, because I am talented and I know what I can offer. It’s people who feel intimidated or have low self-esteem, and don’t have anything to offer, that tend to succumb to that. They feel they need to sleep with the producers. But slow and steady wins the race. The producer that wanted to give you sex for role will one day beg to be paid.

What did you think you did right that got you to this level?

It’s prayers, humility, passion, patience and positive vibes. I don’t think of competition. I don’t envy anybody. I’m always genuinely happy for people that have come into the limelight.

What’s the initial reaction of your family members when they found out your choice of career?

They have always been supportive right from time. Do not put your hand in things that might affect you, but do what makes you happy. My family members have always supported me since when I was a child.

What lessons did you learn from your humble beginnings compared to what is happening in the industry right now?

There are lots of things that were not in the industry before that are here now. We are more advanced now. Nollywood is now everywhere and social media has made everything better.

Do you still keep your old friends?

Of course, I still keep them. I still talk to them.

Do some of them avoid you because you’re popular?

I have friends that think like me. They are all doing well. That’s why I’ll advice people to keep friends that have the same mindset like them. My friends are not intimidated. They are strong hearted. I don’t have so many friends, but the little I have reason like me.

Who are those you looked up to while growing in the industry?

They are Omotola Jalade and Genevieve. Now, I see actors like Adesua Etomi, Nancy Isime who are less controversial and calm. They have the same mindset as me, and I love their lifestyle.

What has fame denied you of? Can you still eat freely at buka or buy things on the road?

I still do all those things. In as much as I’m a celebrity, I want to live my life as a human being. Celebrities are humans. I still eat whatever I want to eat. I still go to the store. The day I feel like buying something, I will go out and get it. If you see me looking casual and you’re not cool with it, then you’re not human. I still want to live my life.

Has fame opened doors for you?

Yes, fame has given me a lot of opportunities.

Have you ever been sexually harassed by anyone in the industry?

Yes.

Tell us your experience.

It wasn’t a nice one, although the person was being funny about it. That was when I just finished school and I wanted to come back to my career.

I had gone to visit this person genuinely in the office and we got talking about business. Then suddenly the person pulled up his clothes and said ‘we need to do this’. I felt embarrassed and was a bit scared, but then I am a strong girl, I can defend myself. This was somebody I couldn’t believe he could do that. He was really annoying.

What will make you more fulfilled in your career?

A whole lot of positive things like dropping a movie etc.

Would you want to be a producer?

Of course, I’m looking forward to that.

Looking back at your life and career, do you have any regrets?

I’ve always been me and I still want to be me. So no regrets.

Are you single or searching?

I’m not searching. I’m in a relationship.

Who’s the lucky guy in your life?

I don’t want to talk about it. I want to keep it private.

What’s your ideal man?

A God fearing, confident man who loves what I do. A man should dress in a confident way. I love men that wear shorts. I have a no-no for skinny jeans for men. I love men that wear that long dress called ‘Senator’.

Is marriage far away from you or are you planning to settle down soon?

I definitely would want to settle down. I’m in a relationship already. If the man you want to marry asks you to quit acting, would you?

My man and I would have an understanding, because this is something I love to do.

If it boils down to your family or your career, what would you do?

My family first and then my career…