Donates 2,000 furniture to 25 public schools

From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The senator representing Ogun West senatorial district at the National Assembly, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, declared at the weekend that his decision to represent Ogun West in the senate was not for any material gain, but to sincerely serve his people.

Adeola, otherwise known as Yayi, equally said that his tenure at the senate would usher in unprecedented and qualitative development to Ogun West, assuring that he would diligently follow and implement his campaign manifesto’s 7-point agenda tagged FEC-STEPS, to turn around the economic and infrastructural development of the senatorial district.

The senator stated this while speaking at a Special Interdenominational Christian Thanksgiving Service, held at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The service was organized as part of the commemoration of Senator Adeola’s inauguration as a senator representing Ogun West at the 10th NASS.

Addressing the congregation, the senator disclosed that the motivation to return to his land of birth and contribute meaningfully to its development, had been inculcated in him by his late parents who never stopped mentioning his roots to him.

Hee added that the motivation became a consuming passion immediately he was able to make his marks in the politics of Lagos State, noting “I strongly believe that whatever I am able to achieve in life would be incomplete and would be like a tree without a tap root except I play my part in the development of Ogun West and Ogun State”.

“My ambition is not for any material gain, but to serve my people. I will listen to you, I will do things that will promote the unity of Ogun West Senatorial District. I want to sincerely appreciate the people of Ogun West for this high level of support and for reposing such confidence in me.

“Let me assure my people in Ogun West that my tenure as your representative in the senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will be a qualitative and an uncommon one”, he added.

Adeola, who commended the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, for his astounding support throughout his journey to the 10th senate, also thanked the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aremo Segun Osoba for his fatherly support, leaders of the party and the Ogun West people for their belief in him.

Meanwhile, the senator, during the church service, disclosed that the senators voted for Godswill Akpabio as the Senate President for fairness and equity.

According to him, since the president and his deputy are Muslims, it was better and fair to have a Christian as the senate president.

He, however, commended Governor Abiodun for the pivotal role he played in ensuring the emergence of Senator Akpabio as Senate President.

“Governor Dapo Abiodun played a key role in the emergence of our Senate President, Godswill Akpabio. On countless occasions, I would call the governor for his assistance, and he would rush down to Abuja”, Adeola said.

In his sermon at the service, the Bishop of Yewa Diocese, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Michael Adebayo Oluwarohunbi, while lamenting that there is poverty in the land, called on Senator Adeola to join hands with President Bola Tinubu and Governor Dapo Abiodun, so that the people at the grassroots will feel the positive impact of government.

He said that the government at both federal and state levels should work on policies and programmes that will alleviate sufferings of the masses and improve on their welfare.

Earlier, the senator had donated 2,000 furniture to 25 public primary and secondary schools selected across the five local governments of Ogun West Senatorial District.

Handing over the furniture to the teachers and heads of the benefiting schools, Adeola described the project as his first assignment as Ogun West senator.

He disclosed that in the next two months, he would embark on mega empowerment that will cut across all strata of the economy.

He stated further that, he would donate additional 10,000 tables and chairs to other schools in the senatorial district.