Today’s article being my 41st in the sun newspaper is significant to me as I remember the 41st united states President George W Bush who passed a week ago, he served only one term but became best of friends till death with the President who defeated and denied him a second term a lesson for our politicians and students of politics.

As we the people of this nation Nigeria prepare to elect of select men and women, geopolitical offices come 2019 I see a nation in trouble once again, most politicians have come to agree that the political structure is not working, a good number say that the economy is fragile and fading even as Nigerians have now accepted that the safety and security of the populace is not guaranteed and that has affected the mental state of the people, particularly those that live in the IDP camps during the last few years, the standard of education being offered to the present generation who will become leaders of tomorrow is flood and has no learning therefore the future is bleak and we the people must stand up and be counted.

Every time I write a piece on matters affecting my nation, I am constantly thinking to myself about the generation that will inherit the future. The generation that will be gifted the future had no role in the outcome but will need to work through blood and sweat to brighten it. I can only say that the present generation and past especially those of us between sixty five and eighty five must be held responsible. My generation took so much from Nigeria and gave back very little. Now, we are departing the earth in a worse state than we met it.

Right before our eyes, despite the privilege of having the best of two worlds, the foundation of our nation though largely influenced by the British was crashed and the immense resources that followed the independence was mismanaged or out rightly stolen. We began to thrive at tearing the country apart and dividing it to a point of no return so that all that is left is transition from one crisis to another, which only serves to hold back the emergence of the nation’s once great potential. Asking questions and holding elders responsible for the trouble we are in today is against the culture of many Nigerian tribes but I have always opposed this and made it a point to tell my children and grandchildren, both biological and nonbiological, to start now to ask questions before it is too late.