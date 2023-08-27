From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has said that his administration was determined to realise the goals and dreams of the state’s founding fathers.

Mbah who gave the assurance in a statement at the weekend to commemorate the 32nd anniversary of the creation of Enugu State, said the administration would do so through innovation and disruptive governance.

Stressing that the target of his government was to go beyond the sustenance of the dreams to actualising them through innovation and disruptive governance philosophy, the Governor extolled the founding fathers of Enugu state that fought for the creation of the state in 1991.

In the statement released by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Mainstream Media, Dan Nwomeh, Mbah maintained that their sacrifices had never been in vain, as successive administrations have continued to sustain their legacies and work towards the realisation of those dreams.

Wishing the people of the state a happy 32nd anniversary, the governor said, “I salute the determination and sacrifices of our founding fathers and all those that contributed in one way or the other in the tortuous journey of ensuring that the quest for a state of our own came to fruition. We will never take their sacrifices for granted.

“Our agenda is to immortalise them by fashioning out a state that they would be proud of and a state that would stand as a reference point in socioeconomic transformation in the country.

“Over the past 32 years, we have witnessed some commendable transformations meant at sustaining the dreams of our founding fathers. However, what our administration is doing is that, we are no longer comfortable with the incremental model because the world is fast evolving through technologies and new ways of doing things.

“We started this by laying a new foundation that would disrupt the sub-optimisation in governance. We have started doing things differently because we want a state where posterity will be kind to us. We want a state where our children will judge us fairly. We want a state where poverty will be a thing of the past.

“We understand that these are not going to be easy, but with your support, and our commitment to our governance philosophy, I can say we will get there faster than ever imagined.

“We are determined to take our economy from the present $4.4 billion to $30 billion, and we are laying the necessary foundations for this exponential economic revolution.

“We have made consequential statements on security and backed them with action to guarantee investment inflow. And we will not rest on our oars until the last atom of threat to our people’s peace and security is escorted out of the state.”