From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Governor – elect of Kano State, Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf has declared that his administration would be an off shot of the Kwankwaso administration, affirming that he would uphold and continue with the Kwankwasiyya philosophy and style of governance.

In his acceptance speech to the people of the state following his election, Yusuf declared that his administration would prioritize quality education, empowerment programmes, skills acquisition and entrepreneurship and the completion of abandoned projects in the state.

He added that he will pursue a programme of free maternal healthcare and the provision of an atmosphere conducive for the development of businesses in the state.

He appreciated the entire people of the state for their courage, loyalty, commitment and resolve to defend their sovereign right and ensure the integrity of democracy in the state.

“Despite the fact that our party, the NNPP, is relatively new, coupled with the fact that the logo of our party was poorly depicted on the ballot paper, in addition to the widespread electoral violence, you still gave me your mandate” he declared.

He commended the members of the armed forces and the rest of the security agencies deployed to the state for the conduct of the elections as well as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for maintaining their neutrality throughout the electoral process.