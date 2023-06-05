From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris has said that there would be no place for corruption and laziness in his administration.

He stated this during the swearing ceremony of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG)Alhaji Yakubu Bala, Tafidan Yauri, the Head of Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba Bena, (HoS) and the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Barrister Attahiru Maccido.

Idris noted that his administration are ready to work with hardworking and committed people for the betterment of the state.

Governor Idris said his administration has commenced work fully to fulfill his campaign promises to people of kebbi State.

According to him, “my mission is to deliver our campaign promises to people of kebbi State. I am urging the newly sworn in principal officers not to compromised with any lazy workers because we are ready to work for the people of the state.

“I’m ready to work and succeed. I want you to be committed to work. From today work has commenced” he said.

He warned workers to brace themselves for maximal productivity in the civil service or face disciplinary action.

The governor made it clear that corrupt, lazy or insolent civil servants would be thrown out of the service.

Dr. Nasir Idris reaffirmed his commitment to run an open and an all-inclusive administration without creating any vacuum but warned that those who could not add value to the system would be replaced.

While responding, the new Secretary to the state Government, Alhaji Yakubu Bala on behalf other appointees thanked the Governor and assured him of good their commitment.