By Steve Agbota

Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has raised the alarm again over alleged renewed threats of attack by hoodlums on workers within and around the port environments.

This is even as it called on the management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to strengthen security in furtherance to protecting lives and infrastructure at the seaports in Lagos.

MWUN in a statement yesterday signed by Com. Oniha Erazua, on behalf of the Secretary-General of the union, noted that the continued and growing threat of violent attacks along the access port roads portended a breakdown of order at an establishment, which should ordinarily be a safe haven for legitimate businesses and workers to carry on their activities.

The union said it had over the years applied utmost caution in its reaction to the previous senseless attack and killing of members who were in their own work environment, saying that the MWUN placed high hopes on the law enforcement agencies to see the matter to its logical and just conclusion.

The statement titled: “Renewed Threat of Attack on Member of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria,” addressed to the Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), noted unequivocally that MWUN shall no longer condone any act of violent attack on its members henceforth as any such attack would lead to the withdrawal of services of members from all ports, jetties, terminals, and oil and gas platforms nationwide.