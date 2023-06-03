From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The President of Mzough U Tiv United Kingdom (MUTUK), Victor Aleva, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing a Tiv son, Senator George Akume as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF).

Aleva stated this in a congratulatory message signed by the Publicity Secretary, MUTUK, Nadoo Jomboh, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi.

He said the entire Executive Committee and the Tiv Community in the United Kingdom, UK, are glad that “our dear President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has found in you, a Tiv son that is worthy to take on this strategic role that ultimately brings renewed hope and honour to the Tiv Nation.

While stating that his appointment as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation is well deserved, Aleva said Mr president has simply put a round peg in a round hole.

He expressed confidence that he will perform his duty with excellence saying, “We have no doubt that with your vast experience ranging from the Civil Service sector, to the Executive and Parliamentary arms of government, you will be the focal point in the initiation and implementation of the key policies of this administration geared towards realising the vast potential of our great nation, Nigeria.

“As the political leader of our people and the heir to the legacy of our legendary late Senator Joseph Sarwuan Tarka, we are excited that by your appointment, our beloved Benue State will experience an unprecedented presence on the Federal stage, most especially in critical infrastructural development.

“MUTUK thanks you for your continuous support and partnership over the years and we look forward to working with you for the betterment of our people,” the statement said.