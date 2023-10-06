From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has redeemed the monetary pledge he made to students from 40 secondary and primary schools in the state during the celebration of Nigeria Independence day anniversary.

Mutfwang had pledged to give N1000 to each of the 800 Students who participated in the march pass during the 63rd Nigeria Independence, held at Rwang Pam township stadium in Jos.

The governor was moved by the patriotism of the students, who refused his plea to go out of the heavy rains and allow it to subside before continuing with the march past.

Indeed the students were drenched to their past as they march past, shivering under the cold weather of Jos, to salute the governor, who stood on the Dias to receive them.

Plateau State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Musa Ibrahim Ashoms, went round the schools on Thursday and personally handed over the cash prizes to the students in their various Schools.

Speaking to them, said that he decided to give the money to the students to teach them the virtue of people keeping faith to their promises.

Ashoms told the benefiting Students to always keep to promise just the governor did to them.

He said, “Politicians have often been accused of not keeping to their electoral promises and I want to tell you now that the Caleb Mutfwang administration will be different.

“We promise to keep faith and fulfil our promises and this is one of the ways of telling you that we talk and do.

“This is also to teach you that if you’re in a position of authority tomorrow you should endeavour to keep and fulfill your promises.”

Mr. Ashoms used the avenue and urged the students to study hard, aspire to be responsible people in the society

Rachael Rwang, a final year student, who spoke on behalf of Government Secondary School Hei-Rayfiled thanked the Plateau government for the gesture. She said that she and her school mates have learnt a great lesson from the governor’s gesture.

At Al-Iman school Dogon Dutse, one of beneficiaries, Abdularaf Abubakar Abdullahi, an SS-3 student appreciated governor Caleb Mutfwang on behalf of his Colleagues.

Timcit Bulus, a junior Secondary School JSS-2 student , who is the youngest among the beneficiaries, appreciated the governor and prayed for a successful tenure of his administration.

Principal of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) Staff school Jos, Mr Richard Baba, appreciated the governor on be half of the students, noted that the gesture was the first of it kind to the school and the students, adding that it will leave an indelible mark on the minds of the younger ones

Mutfwang also offered 1,500 Naira to all Personnel who also participated in the event despite the rains.