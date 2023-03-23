From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor-Elect, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has admonished Muslims in Plateau to pray for the peace and unity of the state as Ramadan fast commenced.

Mutfwang in a press statement on Thursday in Jos said the period provide an opportunity for the Muslims brothers to reflect over their lives and make amend where necessary.

He assured citizens of his commitment to run an all inclusive government, where every segment of the society would be treated fairly and equitably.

“This season offers Muslims the opportunity to assess their relationship with God and make amends where necessary as it depicts their commitment to Islamic tenets.

“I appeal to all Muslims to pray for the unity, peace and development of our dear State. I request them to show growing commitment to achieving a more secure and prosperous Plateau.

“The government under our leadership will be an all-inclusive one where all citizens of the State are treated fairly and equitably irrespective of their tribal, religious and political inclinations.”

Mutfwang called on all patriotic citizens to put aside all differences and join hands with him in building a better and greater State that will be a pride of all.