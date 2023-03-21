From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor-Elect Barr Caleb Mutfwang celebrated his election victory at the Langfield Leisure Event Centre in Jos, where he addressed a large crowd on Saturday.

He expressed gratitude to the people of Plateau State for their support and promised to be a governor for all.

Mutfwang also praised former Governor Jonah David Jang as the father of Plateau and thanked other leaders who contributed to the development of the state. He called on Plateau people to join hands with him in tackling the challenges facing the state.

Mutfwang stated that he would not take the trust given to him for granted and assured the people that he would not cut short their expectations. He appreciated the Almighty God for the privilege to serve, INEC, and security agencies for providing a level playing field during the election.

Former Governor Jonah David Jang expressed gratitude to God for divine intervention during the election and congratulated Mutfwang on his victory. He noted that he had stepped aside as the leader of the PDP for Mutfwang and would now take the position of the father of PDP in the state.

The State Party Chairman, Hon Chris Hassan, thanked Plateau people for a wonderful job during the poll and promised that Mutfwang would restore the lost glory of Plateau. He also revealed that the PDP won two senatorial seats, five members of the House of Representatives, and 16 members of the State House of Assembly.

The Director-General Atiku/Mutfwang Campaign Council, Hon Latep Dabang, appreciated the people of Plateau State for standing with the PDP in the state and assured them that Mutfwang would not disappoint them. He noted that the victory was for the entire Plateau people, and they would safeguard it jealously.

Senator representing Plateau North Barr Istifanus Gyang applauded the people of Plateau for voting massively for PDP and said the party would not disappoint the state. He expressed confidence that Mutfwang would provide development, transformational, and inclusive leadership to turn around the fortunes of the state.