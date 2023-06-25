From Jude Dangwam, Jos

Plateau Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has pledged to collaborate with the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru and work with it’s Alumni in the area of agriculture, security and infrastructural development in other to place the State on the path of growth and development.

He said he is optimistic that the Institute will continue to play a pivotal role in nation building by producing thinkers and policymakers who will shape the future of the country in all sectors of the nation.

The Governor stated this at weekend while declaring open the 43 Annual General Meeting of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) held at the Institute Kuru in Jos the Plateau State Capital.

He commended the Alumni who have ventured into agriculture, describing their efforts as contributing to food security in Nigeria and charged them to ne good ambassadors of the Institute at all time.

“I want to trust that NIPSS will continue to play a pivotal role in nation building, to continue to produce thinkers and policymakers who will shape the future of Nigeria. I therefore, want you to continue to do your best and not to rest on your oars .

“This is the time that the nation will reap from your experience, that the nation will reap from your institutional knowledge to be able to guide those who are contributing to national development in the years to come.

“As I took over as Governor, one of the things I discovered is that there has been a lot of erosion in the public service, erosion of confidence, erosion of values, erosion of standards and the time has come when we must rebuild those broken foundations.

“We will therefore be turning to an institution like NIPSS, I am not sure how far the Plateau state government has collaborated with the National Institute, but I assure you that we will collaborate together to make Plateau succeed,” says Mutfwang

The governor welcome the Alumni for coming to Plateau State said he look forward to having some of them contributes towards the success of his administration. ‘We came in with a lot of expectations from a lot of our people and we do not have the monopoly of knowledge.

‘We therefore want to continue to learn and tap from everyone of you and when ever you feel like there’s any contribution you can link to us in order for us to succeed as a government and deliver on the expectations of our people, we will be glad to receive your suggestions.” he stated.

Mutfwang reassured Plateau citizens of the determination of his administration to bring to a halt, the devastating security challenges to pave way for massive infrastructural development in the state.