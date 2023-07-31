From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Governor of Plateau State Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has approved the nomination of three more Commissioners into the executive council.

A statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor, Gyang Bere, said that the additional nominees came after extensive consultations with key stakeholders across the State.

The newly nominated Commissioners are as follows Bashir Lawandi Datti – Jos North, Dr Cletus Shurkuk- Pankshin, and Mrs Jamila Tukur – Qua’an Pan

The new nominees bring to 19 the number of commissioners forwarded to the State House of Assembly for consideration and confirmation.

Prior to this, the governor had already submitted 16 Commissioner nominees to the Plateau State House of Assembly in accordance with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as Amended.