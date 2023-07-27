From Jude Owuamanam, Jos
Governor Caleb Mutfwang has sent a list of16 names as commissioner-designates to the State House of Assembly
The list is made up of three women and 13 men.
It was presented to the Speaker, Musa Suie.
Among the commissioner-nominees are Peter L Gwom, from Barkin Ladi, Hon. Sule Musa Haruna, Bassa, Adams Bulus Leshak, Bokkos, Hon. Musa Ibrahim Ashoms, Jos East, Peter Nyam Gai, Jos North, Mr. Jatau Davou Gyang, Jos South and Mr. Bugama Samson Ishaku, who is the nominee from Kanke
Others are Hon, Ephraim Usman, from Kanam, Joshua Lever Ubandoma, from Langtang North, and Asso, Prof. Obert Gossele Nanjul, Langtang South
Mrs. Caroline Pangiang, nominee from Mikang, Mrs. Dongkum Grace Shwarta, from Pankshin, Chrysanthus Dawam, Quaanpan, Dr. (Mrs) Kachollom Pyam Gang, Riyom from Hon. Noel Naanniap Nkup, Shendam, and Mr. Nyalun M. Salibu, Wase local government area made up the list.
The House is yet to fix date for the screening.
