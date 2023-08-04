From Jude Owuamanam, Jos
Plateau state Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, on Friday swore-in 20 persons into the state executive council.
The commissioners, whose names were earlier sent to the State House of Assembly, passed the screening by the lawmakers and were subsequently confirmed.
The names of the commissioners and their portfolios are as follows:
1. Mr. Peter L Gwom – Barkin Ladi, Environment
2. Hon. Sule Musa Haruna – Bassa, Commerce
3. Adams Bulus Leshak – Bokkos, Works
4. Hon. Musa Ibrahim Ashoms – Jos East, Information
5. Peter Nyam Gai – Jos North, Lands and Survey
6. Mr. Jatau Davou Gyang – Jos South, Transport
7. Mr. Bugama Samson Ishaku – Kanke, Agriculture
8. Hon, Ephraim Usman – Kanam, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs
9. Hon. Joshua Lever Ubandoma – Langtang North, Housing and Urban Development
10. Asso, Prof. Obert Gossele Nanjul – Langtang South, Science and Technology
11. Mrs. Caroline Pangiang – Mikang, Women Affairs
12. Mrs. Dongkum Grace Shwarta – Pankshin, Finance
13. Mr. Chrysanthus Dawam – Qua’an Pan, Budget and Planning
14. Dr. (Mrs) Kachollom Pyam Gang – Riyom, Education (Higher)
15. Hon. Noel Naanniap Nkup – Shendam, Water Resources and Energy
16. Mr. Nyalun M. Salibu – Wase, Education (Secondary)
17. Bashir Lawandi Datti – Jos North, Sports and Youths
18. Dr. Cletus Shurkuk- Pankshin, Health
19. Mrs. Jamila Tukur – Qua’an-Pan, Tourism and Hospitality
