From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor-Elect, Caleb Mutfwang has engaged Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite on fashioning out favourable terms for mineral exploration and mining of abundant natural resources in Plateau as he prepare to hit the ground running on May 29, 2023.

Mutfwang met with the Minister on Thursday in Abuja, following the high expectations of the joyous Plateau citizens, who are anxiously looking forward to a smooth transition from the Lalong’s administration to the refreshing incoming government with renewed hope of revamping the turbulent economic fortunes of the state for the prosperity of the people.

He noted with joy that the strategic engagement with critical stakeholders in the economic sector, was aimed at puting in place the necessary spring-board for the smooth takeoff of his administration.

The Governor-Elect, in a statement appreciated the Minister for his hospitality and warm reception accorded his team, and said the courtesy visit is aimed at fostering mutual and healthy working relationship with the ministry in securing a safe and favourable terms for mineral exploration and harnessing of abundant resources the state is endowed with.

Mutfwang, who expressed strong determination of running an integrated people-centred administration said he is poised toward ensuring that Plateau people benefit from the natural resources God deposited in the land.

He added that the incoming government would be looking up to the Ministry for collaboration in diverse areas of comparative advantage to provide better and safer environment for indigenous miners to thrive, using modern techniques for mining and providing competitive markets.

The Minister, Olamilekan Adegbite in his response, expressed strong desire to partner with the state on mineral exploration, and recognized the immense contributions of Plateau State in shaping Nigeria’s solid mineral sector.

He said the ministry would be willing to assist in promoting Plateau mining potentials when the incoming administration take charge fully on May 29th, 2023.